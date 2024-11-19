Temba Bavuma Set to Lead South Africa's Test Charge

South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma has been declared fit to lead the team against Sri Lanka in two home test matches starting in Durban on November 27. Bavuma's return follows his recovery from an elbow injury that kept him out of last month's series sweep against Bangladesh.

The return of all-rounder Marco Jansen, who was rested, and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, recovering from an injury, strengthens the squad as they target a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's next year. To maintain competitiveness, South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad emphasized the importance of fielding the strongest possible team.

The squad consists of 14 players instead of the typical 15, enabling fringe players to gain experience in first-class cricket with their provincial teams. Australia and India currently lead the WTC standings, and South Africa must secure victories against Sri Lanka and in upcoming matches against Pakistan to boost their final hopes.

