Left Menu

Temba Bavuma Set to Lead South Africa's Test Charge

South Africa's cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, is fit to lead the team against Sri Lanka in two home tests starting November 27, after recovering from an elbow injury. Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee also return to the squad as South Africa aims for a World Test Championship final spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:57 IST
Temba Bavuma Set to Lead South Africa's Test Charge
cricket

South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma has been declared fit to lead the team against Sri Lanka in two home test matches starting in Durban on November 27. Bavuma's return follows his recovery from an elbow injury that kept him out of last month's series sweep against Bangladesh.

The return of all-rounder Marco Jansen, who was rested, and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, recovering from an injury, strengthens the squad as they target a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's next year. To maintain competitiveness, South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad emphasized the importance of fielding the strongest possible team.

The squad consists of 14 players instead of the typical 15, enabling fringe players to gain experience in first-class cricket with their provincial teams. Australia and India currently lead the WTC standings, and South Africa must secure victories against Sri Lanka and in upcoming matches against Pakistan to boost their final hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024