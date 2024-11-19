Left Menu

Sri Lanka Announces Test Squad for South Africa Tour

Sri Lanka's cricket team announces its squad for the upcoming Test series in South Africa. Notable inclusions are Lasith Embuldeniya and Nishan Peiris, while Ramesh Mendis is omitted. The series, featuring a strong pace attack, is crucial for World Test Championship ambitions, starting November 27 in Durban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:10 IST
Sri Lanka Announces Test Squad for South Africa Tour
Sri Lanka Team (Photo: Sri Lanka/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a two-year hiatus, left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya returns to Sri Lanka's Test squad for their upcoming tour in South Africa. In a notable squad that mixes experience with new talent, off-spinner Nishan Peiris also makes the cut after making his debut against New Zealand earlier this year. However, spin-bowling all-rounder Ramesh Mendis, despite an impressive six-wicket haul in his only Test outing in 2024, finds himself omitted.

Leading the spin contingent will be Prabath Jayasuriya, as Sri Lanka gears up for Tests in Durban and Gqeberha. These venues are expected to offer favorable turn, especially in the latter stages of the matches, which could shape strategic playing conditions. Despite these spinning opportunities, the Sri Lankan lineup is still expected to rely heavily on its seamers, with a significant portion of the playing XI dedicated to pace bowlers and batters, including the likes of Oshada Fernando.

A formidable pace unit has been assembled featuring Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, and Milan Rathnayake. This series is pivotal, not just for individual performances but for Sri Lanka's larger aim of reaching the World Test Championship final in London next year. The first Test is slated for November 27 at Kingsmead, Durban. In a strategic move, several key players, including Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, have been rested from the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand to ensure their readiness and vitality for the Tests. Sri Lanka's complete squad for the Test series is led by captain Dhananjaya de Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024