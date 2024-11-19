Sri Lanka Announces Test Squad for South Africa Tour
Sri Lanka's cricket team announces its squad for the upcoming Test series in South Africa. Notable inclusions are Lasith Embuldeniya and Nishan Peiris, while Ramesh Mendis is omitted. The series, featuring a strong pace attack, is crucial for World Test Championship ambitions, starting November 27 in Durban.
After a two-year hiatus, left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya returns to Sri Lanka's Test squad for their upcoming tour in South Africa. In a notable squad that mixes experience with new talent, off-spinner Nishan Peiris also makes the cut after making his debut against New Zealand earlier this year. However, spin-bowling all-rounder Ramesh Mendis, despite an impressive six-wicket haul in his only Test outing in 2024, finds himself omitted.
Leading the spin contingent will be Prabath Jayasuriya, as Sri Lanka gears up for Tests in Durban and Gqeberha. These venues are expected to offer favorable turn, especially in the latter stages of the matches, which could shape strategic playing conditions. Despite these spinning opportunities, the Sri Lankan lineup is still expected to rely heavily on its seamers, with a significant portion of the playing XI dedicated to pace bowlers and batters, including the likes of Oshada Fernando.
A formidable pace unit has been assembled featuring Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, and Milan Rathnayake. This series is pivotal, not just for individual performances but for Sri Lanka's larger aim of reaching the World Test Championship final in London next year. The first Test is slated for November 27 at Kingsmead, Durban. In a strategic move, several key players, including Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, have been rested from the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand to ensure their readiness and vitality for the Tests. Sri Lanka's complete squad for the Test series is led by captain Dhananjaya de Silva.
