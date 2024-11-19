Left Menu

Lauren Hemp's Road to Recovery: Knee Surgery Success

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp is on a hiatus following a successful knee surgery. The England international will collaborate with the club's medical team on recovery. Hemp recently missed a match and has been pivotal with her contributions this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.

Manchester City's star forward, Lauren Hemp, is set for a recovery period after successfully undergoing knee surgery, the Women's Super League club confirmed on Tuesday. Hemp, a key player for both her club and the England national team, had to skip last week's Champions League win due to her injury.

The club announced that the surgery was successful, and Hemp will return to the City Football Academy to commence her rehabilitation process. Working closely with the medical staff, she aims to recover fully and rejoin her squad in due time.

Hemp's absence marks a significant blow for City; she has been instrumental this season, having already scored two goals and assisted seven. Her last performance was a standout moment in a 4-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur.

