Labuschagne's Master Plan: Outlasting India's Bowlers in Test Showdown

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has revealed his team's strategy for securing victory in the highly anticipated Test series against India. Speaking ahead of the first Test in Perth, Labuschagne emphasized the importance of playing the 'long game' to exhaust and pressurize the Indian bowling attack.

Both Australia and India, ranked first and second in the ICC World Test Championship standings, will be vying for a spot in the title clash. Labuschagne highlighted his aim to exploit the relative inexperience of India's bowling line-up, featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Reflecting on past tours, Labuschagne pointed to Cheteshwar Pujara's relentless batting as a model to follow. With the series spread across five Tests, including the traditional Boxing Day match in Melbourne, Labuschagne believes durability and endurance are crucial to Australia's success.

