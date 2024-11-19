Ganguly's Confidence in India Amidst Gill's Setback Against Australia
Shubman Gill's thumb fracture is a setback for India ahead of their series against Australia. Despite this, former captain Sourav Ganguly is optimistic about India's prospects, highlighting the need for players like Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami to step up in this series.
Shubman Gill's thumb injury is a significant setback for India as they prepare for the series against Australia. Former captain Sourav Ganguly is confident that the team can overcome this challenge. Gill has been influential, scoring a fifty in Melbourne and a crucial 91 in Brisbane during previous victories.
Gill sustained the fracture during a simulation match between the senior team and India A, ruling him out of the first Test. Ganguly believes other players can fill the gap left by Rohit Sharma and Gill's absence in the upcoming game.
With Hardik Pandya out of Test cricket and limited pace-bowling all-rounders available, Ganguly sees potential in Nitish Kumar Reddy. He also supported the inclusion of Mohammed Shami, advocating for balance in the team with skilled players like Jasprit Bumrah.
