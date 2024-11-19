Patrick Vieira Takes Helm at Genoa FC

Genoa Football Club has decided to part ways with their coach Alberto Gilardino, appointing former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as his successor, as reported by Sky Sport Italia on Tuesday.

Despite leading Genoa to Serie A promotion, Gilardino's tenure was cut short due to a sluggish beginning this season, with the team currently sitting in 17th place with 10 points from 12 games.

Vieira, who departed from French club Strasbourg in July, previously managed at Crystal Palace and will now oversee Italy's oldest active football team, established in 1893. The move also sees Vieira reunite with striker Mario Balotelli, whom he coached at Nice.

(With inputs from agencies.)