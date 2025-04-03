Left Menu

Infantino Hopes for Russia's Return to Football Amid Peace Talks

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expresses hope for Russia's reentry into global football, as it would indicate peace in Ukraine. Russian teams have been suspended since 2022 due to the conflict. UEFA's Aleksander Ceferin supports Infantino's sentiment, opposing a proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed optimism on Thursday about Russia's return to international football, suggesting it would symbolize an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Russia's suspension from FIFA and UEFA competitions has persisted since its incursion into Ukraine in February 2022.

Speaking at the 49th UEFA Congress in Belgrade, Infantino indicated that resuming Russia's participation would reflect successful peace negotiations. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin echoed Infantino's sentiments, also opposing a proposed expansion of the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams. The tournament will be hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.

Ceferin voiced his disagreement with the expansion plan at the UEFA Congress's closing press conference, calling it unexpected and ill-conceived. The 2026 World Cup is already set for expansion to 48 teams. Meanwhile, this year's Club World Cup, despite criticism, will proceed from June 14 to July 13 in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

