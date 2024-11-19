Left Menu

Akshay Gupta Defies Odds to Secure Vice Championship at NLS

Indian driver Akshay Gupta clinched the Vice Championship title at the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie in the VT2-F Class after a stellar final race. Overcoming slim odds, Gupta and his co-driver, Alex Schneider, achieved outstanding results, including two wins and four podiums, despite earlier challenges in the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:27 IST
Akshay Gupta Defies Odds to Secure Vice Championship at NLS
Akshay Gupta and Alex Schneider. (Picture: Team Mertens Motorsport). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Despite a challenging season filled with mechanical issues and personal setbacks, Indian racing driver Akshay Gupta triumphed in the VT2-F Class at the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) by securing the Vice Championship title. Racing alongside co-driver Alex Schneider, Gupta won the decisive eighth round, crucially climbing from 4th in the rankings to grasp this hard-earned result.

Gupta's campaign saw a turnaround during the latter half of the season, with victories in two races and numerous podium finishes. In a dramatic final race, the pair needed both a win and favorable outcomes involving competitors to elevate their standing. Schneider's consistent performance set up Gupta, whose impressive laps propelled them to a first-place finish.

The season's finale witnessed adverse temperatures but dry conditions at Nurburgring, where the top contenders met a twist of fate as their closest rivals crashed early on. Gupta reflected on his debut season in the series, voicing confidence and satisfaction with performance improvements. Eyes were firmly set on next year's overall championship, a testament to lessons learned and ambitions for future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024