Akshay Gupta Defies Odds to Secure Vice Championship at NLS

Despite a challenging season filled with mechanical issues and personal setbacks, Indian racing driver Akshay Gupta triumphed in the VT2-F Class at the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) by securing the Vice Championship title. Racing alongside co-driver Alex Schneider, Gupta won the decisive eighth round, crucially climbing from 4th in the rankings to grasp this hard-earned result.

Gupta's campaign saw a turnaround during the latter half of the season, with victories in two races and numerous podium finishes. In a dramatic final race, the pair needed both a win and favorable outcomes involving competitors to elevate their standing. Schneider's consistent performance set up Gupta, whose impressive laps propelled them to a first-place finish.

The season's finale witnessed adverse temperatures but dry conditions at Nurburgring, where the top contenders met a twist of fate as their closest rivals crashed early on. Gupta reflected on his debut season in the series, voicing confidence and satisfaction with performance improvements. Eyes were firmly set on next year's overall championship, a testament to lessons learned and ambitions for future successes.

