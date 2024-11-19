Michele Kang's Historic $30 Million Pledge to Revolutionize U.S. Women's Soccer

Michele Kang, a leading figure in women's soccer, announced an unprecedented $30 million donation to U.S. Soccer. This substantial contribution aims to bolster opportunities and resources for girls and women involved in the sport.

This donation, the largest of its kind for U.S. Soccer, is set to enhance competitive events and professional development paths for female players, coaches, and referees. U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone emphasized its transformative potential, predicting a long-lasting impact on America's women and girls in soccer.

As owner of the Washington Spirit, competing for the NWSL championship, Kang is a major influence in the sport. She is also recognized for founding a pioneering multi-team women's football organization, including clubs like Olympique Lyonnais Feminin and London City Lionesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)