Left Menu

Michele Kang's Historic $30 Million Pledge to Revolutionize U.S. Women's Soccer

Michele Kang, a prominent figure in women's soccer, donates $30 million to U.S. Soccer to enhance girls' and women's programs, fostering competitive opportunities and professional development. Her contribution marks the largest ever for these initiatives, promising transformative impact for women in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:52 IST
Michele Kang's Historic $30 Million Pledge to Revolutionize U.S. Women's Soccer

Michele Kang, a leading figure in women's soccer, announced an unprecedented $30 million donation to U.S. Soccer. This substantial contribution aims to bolster opportunities and resources for girls and women involved in the sport.

This donation, the largest of its kind for U.S. Soccer, is set to enhance competitive events and professional development paths for female players, coaches, and referees. U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone emphasized its transformative potential, predicting a long-lasting impact on America's women and girls in soccer.

As owner of the Washington Spirit, competing for the NWSL championship, Kang is a major influence in the sport. She is also recognized for founding a pioneering multi-team women's football organization, including clubs like Olympique Lyonnais Feminin and London City Lionesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024