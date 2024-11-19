Tanzania's Triumph: Upsetting Guinea to Qualify for Africa Cup of Nations
Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after Tanzania defeated Guinea 1-0 to qualify at their expense. Simon Msuva's decisive goal earned Tanzania a runner-up spot in Group H. The Africa Cup will be hosted by Morocco in late 2025.
Tanzania clinched a significant victory over Guinea, securing their spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and sending Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy into a state of disappointment as he'll be missing out on the tournament.
Simon Msuva became the hero of the day as his diving header, capitalizing on Mudathir Yahya's cross, found the back of the net in the 61st minute. This pivotal goal propelled Tanzania to second place in Group H, surpassing Guinea and securing qualification alongside group winners Congo.
The day held more anticipation as two other spots were still to be claimed. Mauritania faced Cape Verde, seeking Egypt's assistance by defeating Botswana. Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau prepared to clash with Mozambique for the final berth. Morocco will host the 24-team tournament from December 2025 to January 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
