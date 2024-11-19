Left Menu

Dominant Patna Pirates Outplay Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Thriller

The Patna Pirates secured an impressive 54-31 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League, powered by the outstanding performances of raiders Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab. Devank moved to the top of the Raiders list with 131 points, propelling his team to third in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:38 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding display, the Patna Pirates crushed the Bengaluru Bulls 54-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League clash at Noida Indoor Stadium. The young raiding talents of Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab shone brightly, securing a crucial win for Patna and moving them to third in the league standings.

The match began with Bengaluru's defenders, notably Saurabh Nandal and Sunny Sehrawat, initially containing Patna's raiders. Nevertheless, the tide swiftly turned as Devank and Ayan found their rhythm, leading to the first all-out against Bengaluru, following a decisive tackle by Deepak on Saurabh Nandal.

The momentum favored Patna Pirates at halftime with a score of 20-13. The second half saw Patna extend their dominance further, inflicting another all-out within minutes, bolstered by raider Sandeep joining in. Devank continued his stellar run with a Super Raid, pushing Patna's lead and his personal tally into Super 10s territory. Despite Bengaluru's efforts, the match concluded with a decisive 23-point lead for Patna.

