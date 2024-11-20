Lautaro Martinez Equals Maradona in Scoring Feat

In a key World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday, Argentina's Lautaro Martinez clinched a 1-0 win against Peru with a second-half goal.

Martinez's strike, following a precise cross from Lionel Messi, not only ensured victory but also placed him alongside Diego Maradona on the all-time Argentina scoring list with his 32nd goal.

As the CONMEBOL standings leader, Argentina holds a commanding lead with 25 points, while Uruguay trails by five points. Conversely, Peru's defeat sees them remain at the bottom of the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)