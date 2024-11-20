Left Menu

Lautaro Martinez Equals Maradona in Scoring Feat

Lautaro Martinez scored a crucial goal for Argentina, securing a 1-0 victory over Peru and moving level with Diego Maradona on the national scoring charts. Argentina, leading the South American World Cup qualifiers, remains five points ahead of Uruguay. Peru languishes at the bottom with seven points.

In a key World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday, Argentina's Lautaro Martinez clinched a 1-0 win against Peru with a second-half goal.

Martinez's strike, following a precise cross from Lionel Messi, not only ensured victory but also placed him alongside Diego Maradona on the all-time Argentina scoring list with his 32nd goal.

As the CONMEBOL standings leader, Argentina holds a commanding lead with 25 points, while Uruguay trails by five points. Conversely, Peru's defeat sees them remain at the bottom of the standings.

