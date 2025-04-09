Left Menu

Trial Reveals Healthcare Failures in Diego Maradona's Final Days

A doctor testified in the negligence trial of seven medical professionals regarding Diego Maradona's death, emphasizing the soccer legend should have been in a rehabilitation center post-surgery instead of home care. The professionals, including a neurosurgeon and nurses, may have contributed to Maradona's demise due to inadequate care.

09-04-2025
A pivotal moment unfolded in the trial concerning the death of soccer icon Diego Maradona, as a doctor asserted on Tuesday that Maradona should have been placed in a rehabilitation center after his surgery in 2020, rather than receiving care at home.

Testimony from Mario Alejandro Schiter, a physician familiar with Maradona's medical history, suggested that the soccer star's situation was mismanaged. Schiter argued that Maradona was difficult to manage and required a safeguarded environment, not home hospitalization, following his surgery.

The court is examining evidence against a group of seven accused medical professionals, which includes a neurosurgeon and several nursing staff. Prosecutors allege that their negligent care could have been a factor in Maradona's death. Schiter highlighted the home's lack of medical equipment and concluded that failures in care potentially led to cardiac arrest.

