Trial Reveals Healthcare Failures in Diego Maradona's Final Days

A pivotal moment unfolded in the trial concerning the death of soccer icon Diego Maradona, as a doctor asserted on Tuesday that Maradona should have been placed in a rehabilitation center after his surgery in 2020, rather than receiving care at home.

Testimony from Mario Alejandro Schiter, a physician familiar with Maradona's medical history, suggested that the soccer star's situation was mismanaged. Schiter argued that Maradona was difficult to manage and required a safeguarded environment, not home hospitalization, following his surgery.

The court is examining evidence against a group of seven accused medical professionals, which includes a neurosurgeon and several nursing staff. Prosecutors allege that their negligent care could have been a factor in Maradona's death. Schiter highlighted the home's lack of medical equipment and concluded that failures in care potentially led to cardiac arrest.

