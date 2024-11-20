Left Menu

Sanjay Manjrekar Questions KL Rahul's Position for Border-Gavaskar Opener

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expresses doubts about KL Rahul's suitability as India's opener in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He advises positioning Rahul lower in the batting order due to confidence issues, pointing out his successful stint at number six during previous games.

Former Indian cricket player Sanjay Manjrekar has cast doubt on the choice of KL Rahul as an opener for India in the upcoming first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Manjrekar believes Rahul lacks the self-confidence required to open, suggesting instead that he bat further down the order.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar highlighted Rahul's recent performance batting at number six, where he thrived with the softer Kookaburra ball and tailenders, arguing this position might better utilize his talents. Rahul had to seek medical attention after being hit on the elbow in a practice match, but later showed no signs of discomfort in the nets.

India's alternative opener option, Shubman Gill, was ruled out of the Perth Test due to a thumb injury, leading to further scrutiny of the team lineup. Following the Perth opener, the series will continue with Tests scheduled in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, promising an engaging contest between the two cricket powerhouses.

