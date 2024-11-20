Left Menu

Stalemate Thriller: Brazil vs. Uruguay in World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil drew 1-1 against Uruguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Gerson's goal matched Valverde's opening strike for Uruguay. Brazil remains fifth in the standings as Uruguay secured second place. Manager Dorival Junior remains optimistic, despite fan disappointment with the results so far.

Updated: 20-11-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:34 IST
Stalemate Thriller: Brazil vs. Uruguay in World Cup Qualifiers
Image Credit:

Brazil managed a 1-1 draw with Uruguay during the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday. It was Gerson's stunning goal that equalized Federico Valverde's earlier strike for the visiting team.

The five-time World Cup victors are currently in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings with 18 points, trailing Colombia and Ecuador by one. Uruguay holds second place on 20 points, while Argentina leads the pack by five.

Manager Dorival Junior, hired in January, expressed confidence despite the critical reception from fans, emphasizing the team's progress throughout the year and urging patience as Brazil seeks to refine its strategy ahead of future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

