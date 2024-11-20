Left Menu

Australian Cricket Team Faces Form Challenges Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian cricketers are rigorously preparing at Optus Stadium for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning from November 22. Key players, including Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, face form setbacks. With notable absences like David Warner, the team faces crucial challenges to maintain their ICC World Test Championship prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:27 IST
Australian batters sweating out in nets (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Australia

The Australian cricket team has commenced practice sessions at Optus Stadium as they gear up for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to start on November 22. This Test series carries significant importance for both Australia and India, as they seek to bolster their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final.

Under the looming pressure, Australian batters such as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are struggling to find form. Smith, a crucial player, has managed only 738 runs in 12 matches, averaging 35.14. Labuschagne fares worse, averaging 29.68 with 653 runs. Their form is a concern against India's potent pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

The team also faces the challenge of missing key players. David Warner's retirement leaves a gap at the top, with Nathan McSweeney stepping in. Moreover, the absence of Cameron Green's all-around capabilities could impact the team's balance. As Australia prepares to confront these obstacles, the question remains whether they can rise to the occasion once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

