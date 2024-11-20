France's Rugby Showdown: Galthie's Squad Announcement
Coach Fabien Galthie has named the France team for their upcoming rugby match against Argentina at the Stade de France. The lineup includes key players such as Antoine Dupont as captain and Thomas Ramos, with a strong bench featuring Julien Marchand and Nolann Le Garrec among others.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:41 IST
In anticipation of the high-stakes match against Argentina, French rugby coach Fabien Galthie has announced a formidable lineup set to take the field at Stade de France.
The team, led by captain Antoine Dupont, includes standout players like Thomas Ramos and Louis Bielle-Biarrey who are expected to bring their A-game.
Supporting the starting XV is a robust bench featuring notable names such as Julien Marchand and Nolann Le Garrec, ensuring depth and resilience in Galthie's squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement