France's Rugby Showdown: Galthie's Squad Announcement

In anticipation of the high-stakes match against Argentina, French rugby coach Fabien Galthie has announced a formidable lineup set to take the field at Stade de France.

The team, led by captain Antoine Dupont, includes standout players like Thomas Ramos and Louis Bielle-Biarrey who are expected to bring their A-game.

Supporting the starting XV is a robust bench featuring notable names such as Julien Marchand and Nolann Le Garrec, ensuring depth and resilience in Galthie's squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)