Patrick Vieira Takes Helm at Genoa Amid Turbulent Times

Genoa has announced the appointment of former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as their new coach, a decision made official on Wednesday by the Serie A club. The Frenchman, previously with Strasbourg and Crystal Palace, steps in following the departure of Alberto Gilardino, who was dismissed after the team's faltering start.

Struggling to stay above the relegation zone, Genoa currently holds 10 points from their first 12 matches of the season, placing them 17th in the league standings. The club hopes Vieira can steer them to safer ground.

At 48, Vieira brings a wealth of experience, having started his managerial career with Manchester City's under-23s and then advancing to roles at New York City, Nice, and Palace. At Genoa, he will reunite with Mario Balotelli, whom he previously coached at Nice.

