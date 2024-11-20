Yash Dayal Replaces Khaleel Ahmed in India's Pace Line-up Amid Injury Concerns

Left-arm seam bowler Yash Dayal has joined India's reserve pacers after Khaleel Ahmed was forced to head home with an unspecified injury.

Dayal, who was included in the Test squad during the Bangladesh series, traveled directly to Perth from Johannesburg. His inclusion comes after Khaleel developed a niggle and was advised rest by the medical team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recognized the need for a like-for-like replacement to simulate opposition strategy against pacers such as Mitchell Starc. Dayal, who was previously with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, steps up amidst Khaleel's uncertain return to upcoming tournaments.

