Left Menu

Yash Dayal Replaces Khaleel Ahmed in India's Pace Line-up Amid Injury Concerns

Yash Dayal has been added to India's reserve pacers following Khaleel Ahmed's return home due to an injury niggle. Dayal, previously in South Africa for a T20I series, was flown to Perth for simulations against left-arm pacers like Mitchell Starc. Meanwhile, Khaleel's participation in upcoming tournaments remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:34 IST
Yash Dayal Replaces Khaleel Ahmed in India's Pace Line-up Amid Injury Concerns
Yash Dayal
  • Country:
  • Australia

Left-arm seam bowler Yash Dayal has joined India's reserve pacers after Khaleel Ahmed was forced to head home with an unspecified injury.

Dayal, who was included in the Test squad during the Bangladesh series, traveled directly to Perth from Johannesburg. His inclusion comes after Khaleel developed a niggle and was advised rest by the medical team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recognized the need for a like-for-like replacement to simulate opposition strategy against pacers such as Mitchell Starc. Dayal, who was previously with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, steps up amidst Khaleel's uncertain return to upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024