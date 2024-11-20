Lionel Messi and Argentina to Dazzle Kerala in Historic Football Friendly
The Argentina national football team, alongside iconic captain Lionel Messi, is set to visit Kerala for an international match as announced by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Scheduled for 2025, this event marks a testament to Kerala's passion for football, with support from the state government and business community.
The renowned Argentina national football team, led by its star player and captain, Lionel Messi, will make an exceptional visit to Kerala for an international match next year. This announcement was made by Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who shared this news through his social media platform.
Recalling Messi's last appearance in India in 2011, the Chief Minister emphasized Kerala's deep-rooted love for football and expressed the state's excitement to host the reigning world champions. This visit signifies Kerala's enthusiastic embrace of football, a sport that transcends cultural boundaries globally.
The Kerala government's tireless efforts, along with the supportive business community, are credited for making this anticipated visit possible. The Argentinian Football Association is expected to confirm the details in an official announcement, highlighting Kerala's status on the global sports stage. Enthusiastic preparations are underway to welcome Messi and his iconic team.
