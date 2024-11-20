Left Menu

UEFA Hands Romania Default Win Amidst Controversial Chants

UEFA decided Kosovo forfeits its Nations League game against Romania in Bucharest after refusing to continue playing due to pro-Serbia chants. Despite a default 3-0 win granted to Romania, the points didn't alter the group standings. Romania faces penalties for xenophobic chants aimed at Hungary.

In a contentious decision, UEFA has mandated Kosovo to forfeit its Nations League game against Romania following a refusal to resume play after pro-Serbia chants were heard. The match, held in Bucharest, was abandoned during stoppage time with the score locked at 0-0, leading to Romania being awarded a 3-0 victory by default. This decision, however, did not influence the final standings in their Nations League group.

Despite the default win, Romania's conduct has drawn UEFA's ire. The Romanian soccer federation has been fined 128,000 euros for xenophobic and provocative behavior. The punishment stems from chants targeting Hungary, as well as political messages deemed inappropriate for a sports setting. Additionally, UEFA imposed sanctions requiring the Romanian team to play its first home World Cup qualifying game in an empty stadium as a consequence of the fans' behavior.

This incident highlights the complex geopolitical tensions in the region, as Romania does not recognize Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008. The abandonment of the match due to scuffles and the walk-off by Kosovo players underscores the charged atmosphere during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

