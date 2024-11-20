Left Menu

Global Soccer Showdown: Players vs. FIFA's Expanded Club World Cup

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup faces backlash from players' unions, concerned about players' well-being amid a congested schedule. FIFPRO suggests a possible players' strike, citing health risks. Despite opposition, FIFA remains determined to proceed with the event, marking a significant shift in global soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:08 IST
Global Soccer Showdown: Players vs. FIFA's Expanded Club World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The potential for a strike by prominent soccer players looms large, as the global players' union warns of dissatisfaction with FIFA's newly expanded Club World Cup. The tournament, set to feature 32 teams in the United States next summer, has drawn significant criticism.

Concerns about increased physical and mental stress on players have been raised by FIFPRO, the players' union, highlighting a dangerously congested fixture schedule. Alexander Bielefeld, FIFPRO's director of policy, emphasized the solidarity among players on this issue, saying the possibility of a strike cannot be disregarded.

While FIFA describes the updated Club World Cup as heralding a new soccer era, opposition remains strong, including a formal European Commission complaint by players' unions and domestic leagues. Despite resistance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino maintains the event will proceed as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024