Bumrah Leads India in Crucial Australia Test Series
India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah asserts that the team is unaffected by their previous defeat against New Zealand as they prepare for a challenging Test series against Australia. With preparations complete, the series is set to begin, showcasing Bumrah's leadership in Rohit Sharma's absence.
India's interim captain Jasprit Bumrah has emphasized that his team is not dwelling on their previous 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand as they gear up for a challenging Test series against Australia. The five-match series kicks off on Friday, promising intense cricket action.
Bumrah, stepping in for Rohit Sharma who is on paternity leave, stated that every series offers a fresh start. 'When you win, you start from zero, but when you lose, you also start from zero,' he said, emphasizing that the team is not weighed down by past failures but has learned from the past matches.
The skipper confirmed that the playing XI has been finalized, although the lineup will be disclosed only at the toss. The cricketing community is eager to see how Bumrah handles his leadership duties in this crucial series.
