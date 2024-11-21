Left Menu

Bumrah Leads India in Crucial Australia Test Series

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah asserts that the team is unaffected by their previous defeat against New Zealand as they prepare for a challenging Test series against Australia. With preparations complete, the series is set to begin, showcasing Bumrah's leadership in Rohit Sharma's absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:03 IST
Bumrah Leads India in Crucial Australia Test Series
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's interim captain Jasprit Bumrah has emphasized that his team is not dwelling on their previous 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand as they gear up for a challenging Test series against Australia. The five-match series kicks off on Friday, promising intense cricket action.

Bumrah, stepping in for Rohit Sharma who is on paternity leave, stated that every series offers a fresh start. 'When you win, you start from zero, but when you lose, you also start from zero,' he said, emphasizing that the team is not weighed down by past failures but has learned from the past matches.

The skipper confirmed that the playing XI has been finalized, although the lineup will be disclosed only at the toss. The cricketing community is eager to see how Bumrah handles his leadership duties in this crucial series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024