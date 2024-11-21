Bumrah Leads India in Crucial Australia Test Series

India's interim captain Jasprit Bumrah has emphasized that his team is not dwelling on their previous 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand as they gear up for a challenging Test series against Australia. The five-match series kicks off on Friday, promising intense cricket action.

Bumrah, stepping in for Rohit Sharma who is on paternity leave, stated that every series offers a fresh start. 'When you win, you start from zero, but when you lose, you also start from zero,' he said, emphasizing that the team is not weighed down by past failures but has learned from the past matches.

The skipper confirmed that the playing XI has been finalized, although the lineup will be disclosed only at the toss. The cricketing community is eager to see how Bumrah handles his leadership duties in this crucial series.

