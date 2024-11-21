Harshit Rana: India's Rising Star for Border Gavaskar Trophy

Harshit Rana, a young and confident speedster, is being eyed as a promising contender for the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India's former bowling coach, Bharath Arun, highlights qualities that set Harshit apart, making him an effective choice in the fierce competition against Australia.

Rana's breakout performance during the 2024 IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he claimed 19 wickets, has positioned him as a key player. His ability to adapt in both white and red-ball formats, coupled with his height of 6'1, allows him to effectively generate bounce and movement on the pitch.

Expected to potentially debut in Perth, Harshit possesses the attributes needed to excel in Australian conditions. Arun emphasizes Rana's confidence and natural talent, describing him as a 'useful' asset for the team. The anticipation builds as India strategizes for a successful start to the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)