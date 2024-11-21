Howzat for a Holiday? Cricket and Tourism Converge in New Campaign

Tourism Australia has unveiled an ambitious advertising campaign, 'Howzat for a holiday?', strategically timed ahead of the quintessential test cricket series between Australia and India. Initiating just before the first Test in Perth, this summer endeavor aims to entice Indian travelers to explore some of Australia's premier tourist destinations and experiences.

The campaign showcases prominent cricket venues alongside iconic tourist locales, with Australian Captain Pat Cummins and Tourism Australia's charismatic mascot, Ruby the Kangaroo, leading the charge. The promotional content spans television commercials, supported by billboards and print ads, crafted for an Indian audience of over 50 million viewers.

Encouraging news emerges from Tourism Research Australia, predicting a surge in Indian tourist numbers, expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2028. Federal Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farrell, emphasized the campaign's strategic timing, aligned with a potential influx of viewers during the series, to solidify Australia's position as a must-visit holiday destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)