Cameron Smith and Jason Day Shine at Australian PGA Opener

Cameron Smith and Jason Day returned to Australian soil to shoot impressive 4-under 67s at the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland. They trailed leader Elvis Smylie by two strokes after the first round. The tournament is part of both the PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour for the 2025 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:18 IST
Former British Open champion Cameron Smith and Jason Day marked their return to Australia with strong performances in the first round of the Australian PGA at Royal Queensland, each carding a 4-under 67 on Thursday.

Electrifying the tournament, 22-year-old Elvis Smylie, son of tennis pro Liz Smylie, led the field with a 65. A group featuring Joel Girrbach, Victor Perez, Cristobal del Solar, and Matias Sanchez followed closely with 66s, while defending champion Min Woo Lee posted a 68, three strokes from the lead.

Both Smith and Day expressed enthusiasm about playing at home after years abroad. Despite Smith battling a head cold, his return to home soil has reignited local excitement in the lead-up to the Australian Open in Melbourne next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

