Alistair Brownlee Bids Farewell to Triathlon Glory

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, at 36, has decided to retire from triathlon, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Brownlee secured gold in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, often sharing the podium with his younger sibling, Jonny.

Admitting that age and the demands of rigorous training played a role, he expressed eagerness for new ventures in life.

