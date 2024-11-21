Left Menu

Alistair Brownlee Bids Farewell to Triathlon Glory

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee has announced his retirement from triathlon at 36. Brownlee, who achieved gold in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics alongside his brother Jonny, cites age and readiness for new challenges as reasons for stepping down from professional sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, at 36, has decided to retire from triathlon, marking the end of an illustrious career.

Brownlee secured gold in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, often sharing the podium with his younger sibling, Jonny.

Admitting that age and the demands of rigorous training played a role, he expressed eagerness for new ventures in life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

