Yashasvi Jaiswal: Inspired by Virat Kohli's Discipline

Young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal attributes his early Test career success to valuable advice from superstar Virat Kohli. Jaiswal, aged 22, has made an impression with three centuries and eight half-centuries in just 14 Tests, boasting an average exceeding 56.

Preparing for the challenging five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, Jaiswal reflects on Kohli's counsel to maintain discipline in every aspect of life to ensure a lengthy national team tenure. He highlights consistency in his training, diet, and recovery as crucial factors guided by Kohli's influence.

As Jaiswal readies for the series, he embraces the opportunity to learn and grow amidst challenges, underscoring his determination and passion for representing India on the international stage. His mindset echoes the confidence of teammate Jasprit Bumrah in the team's adaptability.

