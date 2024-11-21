Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Inspired by Virat Kohli's Discipline

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal credits Virat Kohli's advice on discipline for his strong Test career start. At 22, with impressive stats, Jaiswal gears up for the Australia series. Emphasizing routine consistency, diet, and recovery, Jaiswal's ambition is fueled by his desire to play for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:41 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Inspired by Virat Kohli's Discipline
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • Australia

Young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal attributes his early Test career success to valuable advice from superstar Virat Kohli. Jaiswal, aged 22, has made an impression with three centuries and eight half-centuries in just 14 Tests, boasting an average exceeding 56.

Preparing for the challenging five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, Jaiswal reflects on Kohli's counsel to maintain discipline in every aspect of life to ensure a lengthy national team tenure. He highlights consistency in his training, diet, and recovery as crucial factors guided by Kohli's influence.

As Jaiswal readies for the series, he embraces the opportunity to learn and grow amidst challenges, underscoring his determination and passion for representing India on the international stage. His mindset echoes the confidence of teammate Jasprit Bumrah in the team's adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024