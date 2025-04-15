A Needle Through Time: Bode's Centuries-Old Tongue-Piercing Tradition

In the historic town of Bode, Nepal, a 30-year-old man named Sujan Bagh Shrestha continues a century-old tradition by piercing his tongue with a 10-inch needle. This annual ritual, known as 'Jibro Chedne Jatra,' took place on the second day of the Nepali New Year and is believed to avert famine and natural disasters.

The event drew a large crowd of devotees and revelers deeply rooted in this cultural practice. According to legend, the tradition began as a response to a severe famine in Bode, when a hierophant recommended tongue piercing as a remedy to improve the area's conditions.

Sujan follows the footsteps of his ancestors, with his father and uncle previously performing the ceremony multiple times. The piercing symbolizes continuity and adherence to a legend aimed at safeguarding the community from misfortune.

(With inputs from agencies.)