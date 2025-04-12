Left Menu

Gill and Sudharsan Shine with Half-Centuries for Gujarat Titans

Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scored impressive half-centuries, aiding Gujarat Titans to a total of 180 for 6 in their IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants. LSG bowlers, including Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur, managed two wickets each, restricting GT's batting lineup.

  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Indian Premier League match, Gujarat Titans reached a competitive total of 180 for 6, led by the stellar performances of Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan with their commendable half-centuries against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

Gill displayed his cricketing prowess, scoring a swift 60 runs off 38 balls, while Sudharsan contributed significantly with his 56 off 37. The Titans were off to a strong start, invited to bat first by their opponents.

Lucknow's bowlers put up a spirited fight, with Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur taking two wickets each, backed by efforts from Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi, who also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

