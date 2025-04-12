Gill and Sudharsan Shine with Half-Centuries for Gujarat Titans
Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan scored impressive half-centuries, aiding Gujarat Titans to a total of 180 for 6 in their IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants. LSG bowlers, including Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur, managed two wickets each, restricting GT's batting lineup.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling Indian Premier League match, Gujarat Titans reached a competitive total of 180 for 6, led by the stellar performances of Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan with their commendable half-centuries against the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.
Gill displayed his cricketing prowess, scoring a swift 60 runs off 38 balls, while Sudharsan contributed significantly with his 56 off 37. The Titans were off to a strong start, invited to bat first by their opponents.
Lucknow's bowlers put up a spirited fight, with Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur taking two wickets each, backed by efforts from Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi, who also chipped in with a wicket apiece.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Lucknow's six-hitting machine Pooran justifies top order slot
BCCI Seeks Spin Bowling Coach to Elevate Indian Cricket's Spin Talent
Rohit Sharma: Navigating Cricket's Ever-Changing Landscape
Indian Women's Cricket Team Set for Challenging Australia Tour with Exciting Test Finale
Australia Gears Up for Thrilling Cricket Season with India and Ashes Showdowns