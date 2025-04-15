Boka Bihu: Assam's Centuries-Old Mud-Slinging Festival

In Majuli, Assam's river island, laughter and tradition converge as locals celebrate the 372-year-old Boka Bihu at Sri Sri Auniati Satra. This sacred festival, distinct in its practices, heralds the Assamese New Year with a ritual unlike any other.

Participants engage in a symbolic mud-smearing ceremony that represents peace, purity, and the healing powers of nature. This age-old tradition not only strengthens community bonds but also highlights a deep connection to the earth, reflecting the purity and curative aspects attributed to mud.

Manoj Saikia, a monk from Auniati Satra, explained the unique celebration, saying, "Boka Bihu is our way of welcoming Bohag. As Udashin Vaishnavs, unmarried monks of the Satra, we uphold this tradition by applying a paste of cow dung and mud, honoring our heritage on the first day of Bohag." Majuli thus remains a cultural beacon, showcasing a celebration that intertwines joy, unity, and a reverence for nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)