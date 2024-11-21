Liam Lawson's Light-hearted Critique of McLaren's Anthem Choice

New Zealander Liam Lawson humorously took a jab at the McLaren Formula One team during a recent podcast, playfully critiquing them for choosing the British anthem over honoring founder Bruce McLaren with the New Zealand anthem.

Lawson, who races for the Red Bull team, explained that despite McLaren's British base, they should recognize their roots as a 'New Zealand team,' much like Red Bull plays the Austrian anthem.

Clarifying that his comments were made in jest, Lawson emphasized his pride in New Zealand's rich motorsport history and the enduring legacy of Bruce McLaren, a significant figure he admired growing up.

(With inputs from agencies.)