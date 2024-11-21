Liam Lawson's Light-hearted Critique of McLaren's Anthem Choice
Formula One driver Liam Lawson humorously criticized McLaren for playing the British anthem after victories rather than honoring founder Bruce McLaren with the New Zealand anthem. Lawson, a Red Bull racer, expressed his pride in New Zealand's motorsport heritage, acknowledging Bruce McLaren as an idol.
New Zealander Liam Lawson humorously took a jab at the McLaren Formula One team during a recent podcast, playfully critiquing them for choosing the British anthem over honoring founder Bruce McLaren with the New Zealand anthem.
Lawson, who races for the Red Bull team, explained that despite McLaren's British base, they should recognize their roots as a 'New Zealand team,' much like Red Bull plays the Austrian anthem.
Clarifying that his comments were made in jest, Lawson emphasized his pride in New Zealand's rich motorsport history and the enduring legacy of Bruce McLaren, a significant figure he admired growing up.
