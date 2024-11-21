Neuville Eyes Glory at Japanese Rally Finale

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville stands on the brink of his first World Rally Championship title as the season climaxes in Japan. With only six points required for triumph, Neuville is well-placed, finishing sixth in the opening stage near Nagoya.

His main rival and team mate, Ott Tanak, finished strongly in second place, trailing French driver Adrien Fourmaux who led for M-Sport Ford. Toyota's hopes are pinned on Japan's Takamoto Katsuta, who sits in third, followed closely by Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier.

The Belgian driver remains focused amid the pressure. "The objectives are clear for the team, and everyone is motivated but calm," remarked Neuville. As the competition intensifies, Friday brings eight challenging stages spanning over 125 kilometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)