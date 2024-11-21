Left Menu

Vijay Malik Leads Telugu Titans to Thrilling Victory Over Bengal Warriorz

The Telugu Titans triumphed over the Bengal Warriorz with a close 31-29 win in the Pro Kabaddi League, thanks largely to a remarkable performance by Vijay Malik. His 14 points were crucial in overcoming the opposition's late challenge, propelling the Titans to the top of the league standings.

Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
In a nail-biting encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the Telugu Titans clinched a significant 31-29 victory against the Bengal Warriorz in Match 67 of the Pro Kabaddi League. Vijay Malik emerged as the standout performer once again, securing 14 crucial points to lead his team to this vital win. The triumph propelled the Titans ahead of the Haryana Steelers to the top of the league table prior to their upcoming clash with the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Bengal Warriorz, initially off to a strong start with early scores from Pranay Rane and Manjeet, witnessed the match take a decisive turn as Vijay Malik orchestrated a comeback for the Titans. Malik's strategic raid, which scored three critical points against Fazel Atrachali and Manjeet, coupled with a defensive misstep by Vishwas S who mistakenly entered the lobby, further tilted the advantage in favor of the Titans. The first half concluded with a ten-point lead for the Telugu Titans, the scoreboard reflecting a 19-9 advantage.

The momentum continued into the second half, with the Telugu Titans maintaining their dominance. Despite valiant efforts to close the gap by Bengal Warriorz' raiders Pranay Rane and Nitin Kumar, and a notable tackle by Hem Raj, the Titans managed to stay ahead. Vijay Malik's Super 10 performance solidified their lead, although the Bengal Warriorz managed to narrow the margin with a crucial all-out. Sushil Kambrekar's late raid success provided a glimmer of hope for the Warriorz, but was ultimately insufficient as the Titans sealed their victory, ending the match with a narrow two-point lead. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

