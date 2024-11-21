Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: A Packed Week in Sports

This past week in sports was marked by sensational performances and surprising outcomes. In college basketball, Alabama's Grant Nelson scored a crucial 19 of his 23 points in the first half, leading his team to overcome Illinois with a 100-87 win.

In soccer, Gerardo "Tata" Martino resigned as Inter Miami's head coach following a shocking playoff defeat. The club, after a stellar regular season, was unexpectedly eliminated by Atlanta United.

Adding to the excitement, Australia advanced to the Davis Cup semi-finals, while the NFL enjoyed strong viewership despite the election season. Additionally, alterations to the modern pentathlon are being planned for the LA 2028 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)