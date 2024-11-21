Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: A Packed Week in Sports

The recent sports week saw Grant Nelson propel Alabama to victory, Tata Martino resigning from Inter Miami, and Australia advancing in Davis Cup. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks past the Bulls, while Serena Williams honored Nadal's legacy. Additionally, NFL ratings remain strong, and LA 2028 Olympics prepare modern pentathlon changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:28 IST
This past week in sports was marked by sensational performances and surprising outcomes. In college basketball, Alabama's Grant Nelson scored a crucial 19 of his 23 points in the first half, leading his team to overcome Illinois with a 100-87 win.

In soccer, Gerardo "Tata" Martino resigned as Inter Miami's head coach following a shocking playoff defeat. The club, after a stellar regular season, was unexpectedly eliminated by Atlanta United.

Adding to the excitement, Australia advanced to the Davis Cup semi-finals, while the NFL enjoyed strong viewership despite the election season. Additionally, alterations to the modern pentathlon are being planned for the LA 2028 Olympics.

