Australia and Pacific Nations Unite to Elevate Cricket Talent

The Australian Government and Cricket Australia have announced a renewed partnership to boost cricket performance across the Pacific region. This $1.55 million initiative aims to develop talented players and provide Pacific teams with opportunities to compete in high-level tournaments both locally and in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:56 IST
Cricket Australia logo. (Photo- Cricket Australia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic move to enhance cricket prowess in the Pacific, the Australian Government and Cricket Australia have joined forces through the PacificAus Sports program. This revitalized partnership, worth 1.55 million US Dollars over three years, focuses on nurturing talent in the Pacific region and facilitating access to elite competitions.

An exciting Cricket Invitational tournament is set to kick off the initiative, with Pacific teams slated to compete against Australia's First Nations squads. The inaugural event, scheduled for Papua New Guinea in June 2025, will coincide with the nation's celebrations of 50 years of independence.

Previous collaborations have yielded successful ventures such as participation in the 2024 T20 Smash in PNG and tours by Australian First Nations teams to Vanuatu. Australian officials emphasize the cultural ties forged through cricket, underscoring the sport's role in strengthening regional relationships while enhancing players' skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

