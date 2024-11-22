BCCI Announces Long-term IPL Plans with New Players in Spotlight
The BCCI has revealed plans for the Indian Premier League, announcing schedules for the next three years and highlighting key players in the upcoming auction. This marks a strategic move to aid franchise planning. The board also included new players like Jofra Archer and Saurabh Netravalkar in the auction.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled a comprehensive plan for the Indian Premier League (IPL), detailing schedules for the next three seasons. The 2024 season will run from March 14 to May 25, with similar timelines earmarked for 2026 and 2027.
In a surprising move, the BCCI has also included injury-prone England pacer Jofra Archer, Indian-born American pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, and uncapped Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore in the two-day players' auction scheduled to take place in Jeddah this Sunday.
The BCCI's advance notice aims to assist franchises in auction planning, indicating a potential increase in the number of matches to expand the tournament duration to 10 and a half weeks. Netravalkar's inclusion follows his standout performance in the T20 World Cup, enhancing his profile in international cricket.
