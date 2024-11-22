Left Menu

Bumrah's Spell Rescues India's Test Opener

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling rescued India from a shaky start during the first Test against Australia, helping India bounce back despite initial batting woes. Bumrah's four wickets left Australia struggling at 67 for 7, aided by Siraj and Rana, after India posted a modest 150 run total.

Jasprit Bumrah, serving as India's stand-in skipper, redeemed his risky decision to bat first with a stellar opening bowling performance against Australia. Bumrah's spell left the Australians stumbling at 67 for 7, giving India a strong comeback on the opening day of the first Test.

The match, anticipated as a duel between two inconsistent batting units, saw 17 wickets fall in a single day. In challenging conditions with a grassy pitch, Bumrah's and the support from Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana saw India turn the tables on their opponents.

Despite India's shaky start with the bat, debutant Nitish Reddy and Rishabh Pant showcased resilience, leading India to 150 runs. Australia's batting lineup had no answers for Bumrah's skill, as India gained control of the game after a tense day of cricket.

