Epic Clash: England vs Spain at Wembley

England's women's team will face Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26 in the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League. This match is a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final. Both teams have already secured spots in the 2025 European Championship, with Spain currently ranked just below England in the world rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:30 IST
In an eagerly anticipated rematch, England's women's team will welcome the world champions, Spain, to Wembley Stadium on February 26. This clash is part of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League and marks England's first home game in this competition.

Spain, the reigning Nations League champions, are ranked just below England in the FIFA women's world rankings. Both teams have secured qualification for the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland, where England will aim to defend their title.

England manager Sarina Wiegman expressed her excitement about playing such high-stakes games, stating that facing top teams like Spain is crucial for the team's development. This match at Wembley promises to be another memorable night for England and their supporters.

