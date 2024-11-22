Epic Clash: England vs Spain at Wembley

In an eagerly anticipated rematch, England's women's team will welcome the world champions, Spain, to Wembley Stadium on February 26. This clash is part of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League and marks England's first home game in this competition.

Spain, the reigning Nations League champions, are ranked just below England in the FIFA women's world rankings. Both teams have secured qualification for the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland, where England will aim to defend their title.

England manager Sarina Wiegman expressed her excitement about playing such high-stakes games, stating that facing top teams like Spain is crucial for the team's development. This match at Wembley promises to be another memorable night for England and their supporters.

