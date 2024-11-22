India's Junior Hockey Team Sets Sights on Asia Cup Glory

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team departed Bengaluru for Muscat on Friday, ready to compete in the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024, scheduled from November 26 to December 4. India, a record four-time champion in this tournament, aims to defend its title after defeating Pakistan 2-1 in last year's final.

India is grouped in Pool A, alongside Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand, while Pool B features Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China. Under the leadership of Captain Amir Ali and Vice-Captain Rohit, India will face Thailand in their opening match on November 27, followed by Japan on November 28.

As the tournament progresses, India will clash with Chinese Taipei on November 30 and Korea on December 1, needing a top-two pool finish to secure a spot in the semifinals on December 3. Fresh off a third-place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024, India aims to maintain momentum under Coach PR Sreejesh's guidance.

Expressing readiness and excitement, Captain Amir Ali highlighted the team's rigorous preparation and collective ambition to excel at the Men's Junior Asia Cup. Ali emphasized the significance of showcasing their skills, aiming for a strong start to advance decisively in the tournament.

Vice-Captain Rohit echoed the team's motivation and unity, calling upon the players to perform with discipline and build on their recent feats. He stressed that their confidence from the Sultan of Johor Cup serves as a driving force as they embark on their Asia Cup campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)