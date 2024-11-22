Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Eyes Top Spot in Intense Derby Clash Against Kerala Blasters

Chennaiyin FC aims to continue their impressive away performance in ISL 2024-25 against Kerala Blasters. A win could elevate them to second place, while Kerala seeks to bounce back from recent losses. Coach Coyle emphasizes the rivalry but states the main focus remains on gaining crucial league points.

Owen Coyle. (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC is set to strengthen its formidable away record in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season as they prepare to clash with Kerala Blasters on Sunday. The match, to be held at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, presents an opportunity for the Marina Machans to climb from fourth to second place in the standings.

With three wins and three draws achieved in their first eight matches, Chennaiyin has showcased resilience, particularly on the road. Their impressive form includes one defeat in the past five outings. In contrast, Kerala Blasters are grappling with a series of three consecutive losses, intensifying the stakes in this high-voltage derby.

Chennaiyin's head coach Owen Coyle relishes the rivalry with Kerala Blasters but keeps a laser focus on securing points. 'The games against Kerala have an added element of competition,' Coyle commented, acknowledging Kerala's passionate fanbase and vibrant atmosphere. However, Coyle stressed, 'Our priority remains the three points.' The team will miss Ankit Mukherjee due to injury and PC Laldinpuia due to suspension, looking to young talent Bikash Yumnam as a promising alternative in defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

