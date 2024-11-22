Andretti's Accelerated Drive: GM's Path to Formula One in 2026 Gains Momentum

In a rapidly evolving narrative, a General Motors-backed bid to join Formula One as the 11th team in 2026 is gaining momentum, sources revealed on Friday. The proposal, fronted by Andretti Global and initially rejected, now seems poised for success amid shifts in both management and strategic priorities.

Liberty Media, the owner of Formula One, had been skeptical of the Andretti bid, citing concerns over its competitiveness and value contribution. However, the landscape changed when former F1 racer Michael Andretti adjusted his role within the team, allowing business partner Dan Towriss to spearhead the initiative, signaling a new phase of potential growth.

With GM's commitment to bring Cadillac-branded engines into the fray and internal changes at Liberty Media, the proposal is winning support. Mercedes' Toto Wolff and Ferrari's Fred Vasseur echoed sentiments that a GM-backed team could bolster the sport if it enhances its allure and business appeal, pending a crucial decision from Formula One's governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)