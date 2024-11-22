Satwik-Chirag Triumphs in China Masters Semifinals
Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, defeating Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. This marks their first tournament post-Paris Olympics. Lakshya Sen, however, exited in the singles quarterfinals.
Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty delivered a stellar performance by defeating Denmark's second-seeded pair, Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, at the China Masters Super 750. The victory propelled them into the semifinals.
In their first outing since the Paris Olympics, Satwik and Chirag secured a decisive 21-16, 21-19 win in 47 minutes. They now await their next opponents in the semifinals, which could be either Japan's eighth-seeded Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi or Korea's Jin Yong and Seo Seung Jae.
Meanwhile, in the men's singles, India's Lakshya Sen faced a challenging match against Denmark's Anders Antonsen, bowing out with an 18-21, 15-21 defeat in the quarterfinals. The rise and fall of points kept fans on edge as the players displayed remarkable skills and strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
