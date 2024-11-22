Left Menu

Springboks Forced into Late Squad Change for Wales Clash

South Africa makes a late change to their starting XV for the match against Wales, replacing the injured Jean Kleyn with Eben Etzebeth. This adjustment follows their earlier change when Wilco Louw replaced Ox Nche. South Africa enters the match with two consecutive wins against Scotland and England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:04 IST
Springboks Forced into Late Squad Change for Wales Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa has made a crucial late alteration to their line-up for the upcoming clash with Wales in Cardiff, bringing in lock Eben Etzebeth to replace the injured Jean Kleyn. Kleyn, who was ready for his first match since the Rugby World Cup triumph in France, will miss the game due to an undisclosed injury.

Eben Etzebeth, a nominee for World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year, steps up from the bench, while flanker Marco van Staden fills the vacancy among the replacements. "We sympathize with Jean's situation, but Marco is a seasoned Rugby World Cup winner," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus.

This marks the second adjustment in their starting XV after replacing Ox Nche with Wilco Louw. The Springboks have secured victories in their Autumn series against Scotland and England, while hosts Wales are experiencing a record 11-game losing streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024