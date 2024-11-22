Springboks Forced into Late Squad Change for Wales Clash

South Africa has made a crucial late alteration to their line-up for the upcoming clash with Wales in Cardiff, bringing in lock Eben Etzebeth to replace the injured Jean Kleyn. Kleyn, who was ready for his first match since the Rugby World Cup triumph in France, will miss the game due to an undisclosed injury.

Eben Etzebeth, a nominee for World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year, steps up from the bench, while flanker Marco van Staden fills the vacancy among the replacements. "We sympathize with Jean's situation, but Marco is a seasoned Rugby World Cup winner," said South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus.

This marks the second adjustment in their starting XV after replacing Ox Nche with Wilco Louw. The Springboks have secured victories in their Autumn series against Scotland and England, while hosts Wales are experiencing a record 11-game losing streak.

