Jasprit Bumrah Shines in Perth Test as India Dominates Day One

On the opening day of the Perth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah stood out as a remarkable performer, claiming four wickets and conceding only 17 runs. His exceptional bowling spell drew high praise from Australian seamer Mitchell Starc, who lauded Bumrah's consistent prowess across different formats of the game.

During the post-match press conference, Starc applauded Bumrah's unique bowling action, describing it as a skill difficult for others to replicate. He emphasized Bumrah's significant contribution to Indian cricket, showcasing his impressive bowling skills yet again on the first day of the Test match.

India, after winning the toss and opting to bat, faced a challenging start as they lost wickets frequently. However, contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant helped steer India to a total of 150. In response, India's pace trio, spearheaded by Bumrah, rattled Australia's batting line-up, leaving them at 67/7 by the end of day one.

(With inputs from agencies.)