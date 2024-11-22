UP Yoddhas Triumph Over Tamil Thalaivas in PKL Thriller

The UP Yoddhas delighted home fans with a stunning 40-24 win over Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League at Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday. Bhavani Rajput was the star, delivering a scintillating Super 10, supported admirably by his teammates in a comprehensive team performance.

Both teams showcased strategic prowess in the first half, with raiders propelling the game into nail-biting moments. The momentum shifted in the 10th minute when Vishal Chahal's successful raid eliminated Sumit, setting the stage for a more aggressive play. Despite the early lead secured by UP Yoddhas through Bharat's raiding heroics, Tamil Thalaivas fought back, concluding the first half at a tense 13-13.

The second half saw UP Yoddhas escalate their game, determined for victory. A swift all-out inflicted on Tamil Thalaivas marked the beginning of an impactful play period. Bhavani Rajput's raiding excellence and Hitesh's defensive acumen furthered their lead, eventually securing another all-out. Ultimately, Bhavani's Super 10 solidified the win, closing the game with a substantial 16-point margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)