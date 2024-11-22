Left Menu

Azhar Ali Takes Charge as PCB's Head of Youth Development

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is appointed as the head of youth development by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Ali will focus on crafting youth cricket strategies, establishing grassroots structures, and enhancing talent pathways. His role includes regional collaboration and player education under PCB's Pathways Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:42 IST
Azhar Ali Takes Charge as PCB's Head of Youth Development
Azhar Ali (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the appointment of former national team captain Azhar Ali as the head of youth development, a position newly created by the board. This decision followed a thorough recruitment process aimed at strengthening the future of Pakistan cricket.

Azhar Ali's responsibilities will encompass the design and implementation of youth cricket strategies, the establishment of grassroots cricket structures, and the enhancement of talent pathways. PCB confirmed that Ali will work closely with regional cricket associations to bolster age-group programs and educate emerging players as part of the PCB's Pathways Programme.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ali stated that he feels honored to undertake this significant role. Reflecting on his own journey through the ranks of domestic and club cricket, he reiterated the importance of grassroots development in nurturing future stars. Ali's leadership in ODIs between 2015 and 2017 was marked by challenges, yet his insights are expected to significantly impact Pakistan's cricketing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024