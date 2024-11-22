Azhar Ali Takes Charge as PCB's Head of Youth Development

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the appointment of former national team captain Azhar Ali as the head of youth development, a position newly created by the board. This decision followed a thorough recruitment process aimed at strengthening the future of Pakistan cricket.

Azhar Ali's responsibilities will encompass the design and implementation of youth cricket strategies, the establishment of grassroots cricket structures, and the enhancement of talent pathways. PCB confirmed that Ali will work closely with regional cricket associations to bolster age-group programs and educate emerging players as part of the PCB's Pathways Programme.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ali stated that he feels honored to undertake this significant role. Reflecting on his own journey through the ranks of domestic and club cricket, he reiterated the importance of grassroots development in nurturing future stars. Ali's leadership in ODIs between 2015 and 2017 was marked by challenges, yet his insights are expected to significantly impact Pakistan's cricketing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)