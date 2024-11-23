Mascherano and Messi: Miami's New Dynamic Duo

Inter Miami is on the verge of announcing Javier Mascherano as their new head coach, potentially reuniting him with former Argentina teammate Lionel Messi. Mascherano is tipped to replace Gerardo Martino, who cited personal reasons for his exit.

Club co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed that three finalists were considered for the role, although he has not officially named Mascherano as the final choice. This decision is expected to be revealed soon, with Mas emphasizing the need for a coach familiar with key players like Messi.

Gerardo Martino's departure comes after a historic season, in which Inter Miami clinched the Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters Shield. The 2025 season looks promising as the team prepares for multiple tournaments, including the FIFA Club World Cup.

