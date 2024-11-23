Netherlands' Historic Journey to the Davis Cup Final: A Team Effort Against All Odds

The Netherlands made history by reaching their first-ever Davis Cup final after defeating Germany in a dramatic 2-0 victory during the semifinal on Friday.

In the opening match, 80th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp clinched a tough 6-4, 6-7 (12), 6-3 win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier. This match saw van de Zandschulp convert his 10th match point, showcasing determination and tenacity.

Closely following was a standout performance by Tallon Griekspoor who, ranked 40th, served 25 aces to secure a comeback victory over Jan-Lennard Struff with a scoreline of 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, sealing the victory for the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)