Labuschagne Sets Unwanted Record with Slowest Test Knock Ever for Australia

In a rare and unfortunate record, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne recorded the slowest Test innings by an Australian batter during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's first Test against India at Perth's Optus Stadium. Labuschagne, given a reprieve after a catch dropped by Virat Kohli, could muster only two runs across 52 balls before being taken out by Mohammed Siraj. This innings marked a strike rate of 3.84, the slowest in Australia's Test history, surpassing Steven O'Keefe's 2016 record against Sri Lanka.

Labuschagne's struggle is emblematic of his ongoing difficulties in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. His performance in this period comprises only 655 runs in 25 innings, with an average of 28.47, featuring one century and five fifties. This year alone, he has maintained an average of 26.88, with three fifties out of 11 innings, and a top score of 90.

The current match saw India opt to bat first, though their innings faltered with regular loss of wickets. Only KL Rahul (26 off 74 balls) in the top order showed some resilience, while Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed crucial runs, helping India total 150 before being bowled out. In response, the Australian innings faced a collapse, ending day one at a precarious 67/7, buoyed by Bumrah's four-wicket haul. Josh Hazlewood led Australia's bowling efforts with a decisive 4/29.

(With inputs from agencies.)