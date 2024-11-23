Left Menu

Labuschagne Sets Unwanted Record with Slowest Test Knock Ever for Australia

Marnus Labuschagne recorded Australia's slowest Test innings with two runs in 52 balls during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Despite an early chance after being dropped, Labuschagne’s strike rate was just 3.84. His overall form has seen a decline with a modest average in recent matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:02 IST
Labuschagne Sets Unwanted Record with Slowest Test Knock Ever for Australia
Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a rare and unfortunate record, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne recorded the slowest Test innings by an Australian batter during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's first Test against India at Perth's Optus Stadium. Labuschagne, given a reprieve after a catch dropped by Virat Kohli, could muster only two runs across 52 balls before being taken out by Mohammed Siraj. This innings marked a strike rate of 3.84, the slowest in Australia's Test history, surpassing Steven O'Keefe's 2016 record against Sri Lanka.

Labuschagne's struggle is emblematic of his ongoing difficulties in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. His performance in this period comprises only 655 runs in 25 innings, with an average of 28.47, featuring one century and five fifties. This year alone, he has maintained an average of 26.88, with three fifties out of 11 innings, and a top score of 90.

The current match saw India opt to bat first, though their innings faltered with regular loss of wickets. Only KL Rahul (26 off 74 balls) in the top order showed some resilience, while Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed crucial runs, helping India total 150 before being bowled out. In response, the Australian innings faced a collapse, ending day one at a precarious 67/7, buoyed by Bumrah's four-wicket haul. Josh Hazlewood led Australia's bowling efforts with a decisive 4/29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024